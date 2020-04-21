Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school coach, gave a heartfelt but bleak assessment Monday of the chances of prep sports resuming this spring.

During his daily briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz called it “unlikely” that Minnesota schools, closed since March 25 in favor of distance learning to help slow the spread of the virus, will reopen in the 2019-20 academic year.

Walz said he will make a decision about schools “probably sometime this week.” Currently, May 4 is the earliest students could return to school buildings.

As schools go, so do high school activities. Erich Martens, Minnesota State High School League executive director, said earlier this month that if distance learning is extended, the league’s “board of directors and staff will give strong consideration to canceling activities.”

DAVID LA VAQUE

U gets another recruit

Cincinnati native Tamarion Crumpley, from Winton Woods High School, announced his commitment to the Gophers football squad on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back had offers from schools such as Michigan State, Kentucky and Pitt.

The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, is the 11th member of the 2021 class and the third cornerback. He is also the sixth player to commit during the recruiting moratorium on travel and visits.

Megan Ryan

Gophers wrestlers earn NWCA honors

Four Gophers were named All-Americas by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Making the first team were 149-pound Brayton Lee, 174-pound Devin Skatzka and heavyweight Gable Steveson. Mitch McKee (141) made the second team. McKee, Skatzka, and Steveson also were 2019 All-Americas.

No live Games

Special Olympics Minnesota canceled its 2020 Summer Games because of the pandemic and instead is holding a virtual competition.

In a competition that began Monday, athletes will train, compete and submit their results from home. Special Olympics Minnesota will broadcasts their results on May 27 via social media.

The Games had been scheduled for June 19-21 at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.