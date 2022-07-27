Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Eight current Gophers players and four former ones were among 116 athletes named by USA Hockey to participate in the 2022 USA Hockey Women's National Festival from Aug. 8-13 in Buffalo, N.Y.

The current Gophers are Taylor Heise, Peyton Hemp, Madison Kaiser, Abbey Murphy, Makayla Pahl, Catie Skaja, Madeline Wethington and Grace Zumwinkle.

The former Gophers are Hannah Brandt, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein.

Whitecaps sign Fleming

The Minnesota Whitecaps signed Minnesota State center Brittyn Fleming to a 2022-23 Premier Hockey Federation contract.

Fleming, an Oregon, Wis., native, led the Mavericks in goals (20), assists (25) and points (45) while skating in all 35 games in 2021-22. She graduated as the school's all-time leader in games (161), points (114) and assists (70).

Etc.

• The 54-hole MGA Women's Amateur Championship begins Wednesday at Rochester Golf & Country Club. Red Wing native Sophia Yoemans, who just completed her junior year at Missouri, returns as the defending champion. Last year Yoemans chipped in for birdie on the final hole at Island View Golf Club in Waconia and survived a two-hole playoff with Taylor Ledwein.

• The St. John's football team was ranked No. 5 in D3football.com's preseason poll.

• Live racing returns to Canterbury Park on Wednesday after a nine-day break.