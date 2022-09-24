U runners ninth in Griak

The Gophers men's and women's cross country teams both finished ninth overall at the 36th annual Roy Griak Invitational on Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Minnesota's top individual finishers was true freshman Ali Weimer, 26th (21 minutes, 32.6 seconds, 6K) in the women's Division I race, and redshirt freshman Emmet Anderson, 40th (25:04.3, 8k) in the men's.

Graduate student Matthew Wilkinson, who has only outdoor track eligibility remaining for the Gophers, ran unattached and placed fourth (24:18.4).

Team champions were the Wisconsin men and the Utah women. Michigan State's Aden Smith won the individual men's title (24:13.40), Utah's Emily Venters the women's (20:33.20).

MNUFC2 player honored

MNUFC2 midfielder Aziel Jackson, 20, was named to the league's Best XI roster that honors the best player at each position. He led the league in scoring chances created with 70 and led the Loons' reserve team in goals with 10 and assists with seven.

JERRY ZGODA

Etc.

• The Gophers women's golf team was in 10th place after shooting a 14-over 302 on the first day of the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greensville, S.C. Senior Grace Curran of Minnesota was tied for eighth with a 1-under 71.

• The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team will play the University of Manitoba at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena in an exhibition game. Admission is free. … Jessica Scott, the director of operations for the Gophers since 2019, was promoted to assistant coach.