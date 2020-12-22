The Mets signed ex-Gophers pitcher Tom Windle to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp Monday.

Windle, 28, pitched for Philadelphia's Class AAA team in 2019. He was drafted in the second round by the Dodgers in 2013, has pitched in 246 minor league games but has yet to make his big-league debut.

He was the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year in 2010 while at Osseo High School.

Boltmann picks Irish

Jake Boltmann, a former Edina High School standout, will join Notre Dame's hockey team for the second half of the Big Ten season.

Boltmann, a third-round pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL draft, originally committed to the Gophers and former coach Don Lucia as a freshman in 2016, but recently reopened his recruitment.

The 6-1, 190-pound defenseman appeared in six games for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL this season. He had five goals and nine assists in 27 games for Edina as a senior in 2019-20 after helping the Hornets win the Class 2A state championship the season before.

• The Gophers were ranked No. 46 in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 preseason poll. The Gophers are the third-highest ranked Big Ten team. Michigan is No. 18 and Indiana is No. 39.