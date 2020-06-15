Air Force Academy sophomore goalie Alex Schilling, the starter on Wayzata’s Class 2A championship team in 2016 as a senior, was named the Falcons’ MVP for this past season.

He was 12-11-6 with a 2.39 goals-against average.

• Forward Justin Thompson, a 2018 graduate of Tartan High School, announced on Twitter he has committed to Long Island University, which recently announced it is starting a Division I hockey program in 2020-21. This past season Thompson played for two NAHL teams, Corpus Christi and Janesville.

North Central picks athletic director

Travis Whipple was named North Central University’s director of athletics, recreation and wellness.

Whipple, a former basketball player for Winona State and Hill-Murray, was most recently Oral Roberts’ general manager for ORU Sports Properties, the marketing and multimedia rights holder for the school’s athletic department.

Before that, he held sports administration jobs at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Arkansas, Illinois and Winona State and was the athletic director at Winona Cotter High School.