Timmy, 10, is curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things, play sports, be active and keep busy. Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard. Timmy is open to any type of family dynamic — either a one-parent or two-parent family would be fine with him. But it is very important to Timmy that his adoptive family supports and facilitates an ongoing relationship with his brothers.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
