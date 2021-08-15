Minnesota's Waiting child

Samuel, 17, loves everything associated with video games — Xbox, PlayStation and handheld games — and he loves to watch YouTube videos about gaming, too.

He also enjoys reading, does well academically and can be creative and artistic. Sam presents as somewhat quiet, but he won't hesitate to belt out a country song that he loves. He would like to live on a farm where he could do chores and help take care of animals. He is caring and would benefit from being around pets.

Sam needs a family with a strong positive male role model. An ideal family would be patient, nurturing, calm and low-key, one that can provide structure, clear expectations and is open to using outside services.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.