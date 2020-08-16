Jonathan, 14, has a contagious smile and a great sense of humor. He enjoys adult attention and is loyal to those he is close with. He can be very helpful, especially when it comes to hands-on activities. He does well when he has a physical task to tackle, such as building something. Jonathan enjoys the outdoors, where he can ride a four-wheeler, go biking and snowmobiling. His favorite activity is fishing! Jonathan also likes animals and helps his foster parents with daily chores on their small farm. Jonathan is learning about gardening this summer and has his own garden beds to tend to. He also likes playing basketball and football. When he’s not outside, he can be found playing video games or tinkering with projects. He is a hands-on learner and enjoys taking things apart as well as reconstructing things.

Jonathan needs a family that can provide structure, routine and concrete expectations. He would prefer that he is either the youngest child or the only child in the home. Because he enjoys a lot of outdoor activities, an active family would be ideal.

Following adoption, Jonathan wants to maintain contact with his two older sisters.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.