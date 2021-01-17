Ashton, 15, is described as being laid back and somewhat quiet — except when he is talking about cars or sports. He enjoys playing basketball, football and hockey. Ashton needs an experienced family that is patient and can provide a structured environment for him.

Following adoption, Ashton would need to maintain contact with his brothers, aunts and grandmother.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.