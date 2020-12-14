Adrian, 15, is a charming and intelligent teen who enjoys drawing, watching movies and reading books. He also loves Marvel and DC superheroes and Legos. Adrian does well in a structured environment with clear expectations as well as an incentive-based approach and would do best with a family that has no younger children. A family with teenagers or young adults who have already been launched would be a good fit for Adrian; he needs a family who will stick with him. Only families from Minnesota are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.