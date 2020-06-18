Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose to 9.9% last month, the highest level ever recorded in the state.

But that snapshot of the state’s economy was taken in the middle of the month before businesses such as retail stores began to reopen later in the month. So it doesn’t reflect the fact that the state ended up also adding 9,800 jobs in the month.

Private sector jobs rose by 27,500 in May, with jobs returning in areas such as retail, leisure and hospitality. But that gain was offset by a loss of 17,770 government jobs.

“Our economy is facing an unprecedented challenge, which these numbers reflect,” Steve Grove, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, said in a statement. “Slight job increases this month are a positive sign, but the employment rebound will continue to vary greatly be sector.”

Since mid-March, nearly 800,000 people, or roughly a fourth Minnesota workers, have filed for unemployment insurance.

As stay-at-home orders have been eased up around the country, there have been some signs of economic recovery.

U.S. retail sales rebounded by 17.7% last month, helping make up for the steep losses in March and April. But retail sales were still down 6.1% from a year ago.

But earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that there is “significant uncertainty” about the timing and strength of a recovery. He said “a full recovery is unlikely” until the public is confident the disease has been contained.

Clare Brumback, president of the Community Emergency Assistance Programs, said her organization’s food shelf in Brooklyn Center continues to see a 25% increase in first-time participants every month since March. Overall, the number of new families seeking food is up about 130%.

Many of the families it serves work in the service and hospitality sector. She said many of them depended on savings in the first weeks of the pandemic when they lost their jobs. Stimulus checks helped for awhile, too. But now that those funds have been depleted, she’s seeing a growing need even as many businesses have begun to reopen. Some workers have not been called back yet, or are working fewer hours than before, she said.

“Not everyone is opening and fully functional,” she said. “Not all restaurants are enjoying the same business they were before.”

Minneapolis-based When I Work, which provides software that employers use for scheduling workers, has been tracking the hours worked across many states during the pandemic among hourly workers in the retail, restaurant and the hospitality sector.

In Minnesota, its index shows that the hours worked plunged more than 70% in late March as many nonessential businesses shuttered to abide by the stay-at-home order. Hours have rebounded since then by about 30%, but still are down about 40% from the same time last year.

“Businesses are reopening at a much faster rate than the employment activity of the workforce,” said Chad Halvorson, the firm’s CEO. “The employment levels will recover slower because of the requirements such as that restaurants can only operate at 50% capacity. The other thing is they’re reopening to very uncertain and unpredictable customer demand. People’s comfort levels going out is probably going to ebb and flow throughout the summer.”