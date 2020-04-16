The University of Minnesota unveiled a plan Thursday to conduct 20,000 tests per day for COVID-19, the respiratory illness that has now been lab-confirmed in 1912 people in the state and has caused 94 deaths.

The latest COVID-19 figures from the Minnesota Department of Health included 103 newly-confirmed cases and seven deaths — keeping the state on a steady but not exponential increase in cases of the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. As of Thursday morning, 213 Minnesotans were hospitalized for their illnesses — including 103 who needed intensive care — and 1,020 had recovered to the point they were no longer required to be isolated.

Increased testing for COVID-19 has become a priority for Gov. Tim Walz, who said it will be essential to have better diagnosis and tracking of this outbreak before lifting statewide social distancing restrictions. A statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 4.

The university plan called for 10,000 molecular tests per day to detect the virus and diagnose COVID-19, and 10,000 serological antibody tests per day to identify people who have recovered from their infections.

The latter is considered an important surveillance tool for the spread of the coronavirus in Minnesota, because many people who are infected have no symptoms. Health officials believe people have immunity that lasts months or even years after infection, which adds to the importance of the antibody testing.

The U and Mayo Clinic both created antibody tests in recent weeks, and have starting using their early limited supplies on health care workers to assess their COVID-19 status.

Mayo has similarly responded to Walz’ demand for the development of more in-state testing. Its lab already has conducted widespread serological testing for other emerging infectious agents such as Zika virus. Mayo officials are looking to expanding that testing capacity from 10,000 samples per day to 20,000. Mayo also has conducted thousands of molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19 as well.

Global shortages of everything from cotton swabs to chemical reagents has hampered COVID-19 testing. So far in Minnesota, there have been 41,675 diagnostic tests — 9,745 performed by the state’s public health labs and 31,930 by Mayo and other private labs.

Walz has called for 5,000 of these molecular diagnostic tests per day, and thousands of antibody tests as well.

U leaders are seeking $20 million from the state legislature to support its new testing plan. Leaders of the U and Mayo were scheduled to provide an update on testing Thursday afternoon to the House HHS Finance Committee.