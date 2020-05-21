Citing the need to seek more innovative business solutions and more collaboration in a new economy being reshaped by the coronavirus, the state's largest business groups announced they are joining forces.

The Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in the 11-county metro area, and the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce, representing businesses in West Metro area, have started consolidation work and anticipate it will take 30 to 60 days to complete.

The Minneapolis Chamber has about 1,500 members and Twin West approximately 600. The combined organization will represent more than 2,000 business organizations and it will be on par with the largest chamber of commerce in the state.

According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's latest chamber rankings the St. Paul-based Minnesota Chamber ranked first with 2,300 members as of April 2019. Followed by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber ranked second and St Louis Park-based TwinWest ranked 8th.

Jonathan Weinhagen, current president and chief executive, of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, will be president and CEO of the combined chamber while TwinWest's president Shannon Full will become executive vice president of the consolidated operation.

"The Minneapolis Regional Chamber and TwinWest Chamber deliver value in different ways and combining our strengths and building on them is a win for the business community," Weinhagen said in a news release. "I have long admired Shannon's leadership of the TwinWest Chamber and look forward to what we can accomplish together with a strong, shared voice."

The boards of directors from each organization have approved the plans to consolidate. Both sides said merger discussions were underway before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and that the current environment heightens the need for more innovative thinking and collaboration.

Weinhagen's compensation for 2018 was $230,000 and while Full earned $132,900.