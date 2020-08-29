Minnesota Twins (20-12, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (13-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Randy Dobnak (5-1, 1.78 ERA) Detroit: Matthew Boyd (0-4, 8.48 ERA)

LINE: Tigers 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miguel Sano is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Minnesota readies to play Detroit.

The Tigers are 5-12 against the rest of their division. The Detroit offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Twins are 11-9 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Kenta Maeda leads the team with a 2.21 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with seven home runs and has 17 RBIs.

Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 35 hits and has 27 RBIs.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).