Pandemic measures improved across the board on Monday, when Minnesota reported zero COVID-19 deaths, fewer hospitalizations and 10 straight days of fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections in Minnesota has dropped 61% since the start of May — with only 469 more infections being reported in the state on Monday. The number of inpatient hospital beds filled with COVID-19 cases has dropped as well in Minnesota from 699 on April 14 — at the peak of the latest pandemic wave — to 378 on Sunday.

State health officials have commended Minnesota's vaccination progress for reducing COVID-19 levels despite the presence of more infectious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the respiratory disease. More than 2.8 million people have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.5 million of them have completed the one- or two-dose series.

The totals mean that 63.5% of Minnesotans 16 and older — and more than 89% of the state's vulnerable senior citizens — have received at least some COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 59,000 people 12 to 15 have received shots as well since the age eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was reduced from 16 to 12 two weeks ago.

The pandemic overall has caused 7,370 COVID-19 deaths and 599,234 infections found through diagnostic testing in Minnesota.

The progress comes ahead of Minnesota's scheduled removal on Friday of remaining capacity caps and social distancing requirements on indoor bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. A state mask mandate was lifted two weeks ago, though some businesses and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul require that they be worn in indoor public locations to reduce the threat of viral transmission.

The state is reporting a decline as well in bar and restaurant outbreaks — which are defined as infections involving seven customers from different households who only reported going to one establishment in the past month.

Eight such outbreaks have been reported so far in the week ending May 22, and four were reported in the prior week. Fifty outbreaks were reported during the peak of the latest pandemic wave in the week ending April 10.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744