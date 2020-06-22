A surge in COVID-19 cases following the mass protests and riots over the police killing of George Floyd has not yet materialized, despite aggressive testing over the past week of people involved in the demonstrations.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 4 more deaths and 308 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus. That is the lowest number of Minnesota deaths reported in one day in the pandemic since April 13.

The pandemic so far has caused 1,384 deaths and 33,227 known cases in the state. The state also reported that 332 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Monday, and that 156 required intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients increased by 10 compared to figures reported Sunday, but remains well below the peak of 606 patients on May 28.

One of Minnesota's cases involves 92-year-old Jim Klobuchar, a former Star Tribune columnist and the father of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The senators's husband had been hospitalized in March due to COVID-19 as well. Klobuchar on Monday said she spoke with her father outside the window to his room in an assisted-living facility and that he is doing OK despite the infection that is particularly harsh on the elderly.

Two of the four deaths reported Monday involved residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,095, or nearly eight out of 10 deaths to date. The majority of deaths have involved the elderly or people with underlying health conditions, including diabetes, asthma and diseases of the lungs, heart, kidneys and immune system.

The latest figures come more than three weeks after some of the heaviest demonstrations over Floyd's death, and more than two weeks after a June 4 memorial event that drew hundreds of mourners. Many protesters did not wear masks and it was thought that the act of shouting in close quarters would result in a surge of contagion.

State health officials said any increase would likely show up within 21 days, given that the virus has an incubation period of two to 14 days and that people often hesitate before going to the doctor when sick.

Concerns about risks of disease transmission amid the protests prompted the state health department to recommend testing for anyone involved in the mass demonstrations — regardless of whether they had any respiratory symptoms.

Daily testing numbers have consequently surged to more than 12,000 in five of the last six days. Only 8,664 tests were reported on Sunday, but daily testing numbers have typically been lower on that day of the week during the pandemic.

Health officials continue to have concerns about case growth in Mower County that is tied to outbreaks in food-processing plants. The state reported 802 lab-confirmed cases in that county, and two deaths, as of Monday.

The state is now three weeks removed from the limited resumption on June 1 of outdoor dining, hair salons, church services and other activities. Nearly two weeks have passed since the state permitted indoor dining and the limited reopening of fitness clubs and entertainment venues such as movie theaters, albeit with restrictions.

State health officials on Friday also announced new guidance for the return of competitive youth sports. The guidance calls for outdoor team scrimmages as of Wednesday and games against local opponents two weeks after that. Indoor sports can resume as of July 1.