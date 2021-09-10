It's done. The state's four-year, $239 million reconstruction of Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis was officially pronounced over Friday afternoon by Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

Speaking at a press gathering within earshot of the fully-opened freeway, Kelliher was joined by numerous politicians including Gov. Tim Walz, who joked that he was happy to see the project completed within his lifetime.

"I never thought this day would happen," said Metropolitan Council Member Robert Lilligren, who said he lived adjacent to 35W for 36 years and saw firsthand the freeway's deterioration.

Starting in August of 2017, the massive project closed bridges, shut down portions of the freeway for months at a time, shifted traffic patterns and disrupted life at what's known as the state's busiest intersection, where 35W and Interstate 94 meet.

The completed work includes 2.5 miles of rebuilt freeway from I-94 to 43rd Street; multiple bridges repaired; the replacement of aging bridges at 26th Street, 38th Street, and Franklin Avenue; new connections between 35W and Lake Street; a new ramp from 35W north to 94 west; and a host of other improvements for walking, biking, and transit.

The project is 99.5 percent done, but has a "punchlist" of minor pieces left, said MnDOT Construction Project manager Steve Barrett. He expects those items -- including grinding some portions of rough pavement, touching up paint on soundwalls and fixing cracks -- to be done by Thanksgiving.