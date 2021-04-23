RECRUITING PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE
Minnesota has been a basketball recruiting hotbed in the past five years. Here's the seven five-star recruits the state has produced, along with their high schools and eventual colleges:
2021
• Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy, Gonzaga
• Kendall Brown, East Ridge*, Baylor
2020
• Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy, Gonzaga
• Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake, Marquette
2019
• Matthew Hurt, Rochester John Marshall, Duke
2018
• Tre Jones, Apple Valley, Duke
2017
• Gary Trent Jr., Apple Valley*, Duke
* Brown transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas; Trent transferred to Prolific Prep in California.
HOT ON THEIR TRAIL
Here are the in-state recruits with offers from Ben Johnson since he was named Gophers head coach in March:
2022
• Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall
• Camden Heide, Wayzata
• Ahjany Lee, Byron
• Demarion Watson-Saulsberry, Totino-Grace
• Braeden Carrington, Park Center
2023
• Taison Chatman, Totino-Grace
2024
• Mercy Miller, Minnehaha Academy