RECRUITING PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Minnesota has been a basketball recruiting hotbed in the past five years. Here's the seven five-star recruits the state has produced, along with their high schools and eventual colleges:

2021

• Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy, Gonzaga

• Kendall Brown, East Ridge*, Baylor

2020

• Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy, Gonzaga

• Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake, Marquette

2019

• Matthew Hurt, Rochester John Marshall, Duke

2018

• Tre Jones, Apple Valley, Duke

2017

• Gary Trent Jr., Apple Valley*, Duke

* Brown transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas; Trent transferred to Prolific Prep in California.

HOT ON THEIR TRAIL

Here are the in-state recruits with offers from Ben Johnson since he was named Gophers head coach in March:

2022

• Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall

• Camden Heide, Wayzata

• Ahjany Lee, Byron

• Demarion Watson-Saulsberry, Totino-Grace

• Braeden Carrington, Park Center

2023

• Taison Chatman, Totino-Grace

2024

• Mercy Miller, Minnehaha Academy