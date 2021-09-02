DULUTH – The unhealthy haze that clouded Minnesota skies for long stretches of July and August set several state records for poor air quality.

Smoke from massive Canadian wildfires, and later the Greenwood fire in Minnesota's Superior National Forest, filled the air with enough particulate matter to cause serious health problems.

There have been 20 air quality alerts issued around the state so far this year, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which tracks air quality and issues alerts when air is deemed unhealthy. That tops the 2018 record of six alerts issued.

Air quality reached "very unhealthy" levels six different times, a record. Such levels can cause problems for those with underlying health issues as well as otherwise healthy residents.

"That's unprecedented," said Daniel Dix, the who supervises the Risk Evaluation and Air Modeling Unit for the MPCA. "We did touch the hazardous category for one or two hours, which is as bad as it is in some of these California wildfires."

Dix said that while this year saw exceptionally bad air quality readings, these alerts may become more common due to widespread drought and climate change across the country.

"Is it going to be every year? Probably not, things go in cycles, but we do expect this to probably be the case again in the future," he said.

Smoke-filled air can cause coughing or itchy eyes and can cause or worsen lung disease even with short-term exposure, doctors say. Poor air quality often leads to an increase in emergency heart attacks.

"We tend to see it on bad air days in cities all over the world." Dr. Rory Farnan, an interventional cardiologist at Essentia Health, said earlier this summer.

The fine particles in wildfire smoke — about 1/30th the size of a human hair — that get trapped deep in lungs are just part of the problem.

"When you have wood fire smoke travel a long distance, a lot of chemical reactions take place," Dix said. "It's much nastier than your campfire. It has more of a plastic smell due to all the other pollutants embedded in that.

An MPCA study found 5-10% of Minnesota deaths in 2013 were due in part to "exposure to fine particles in the air or ground-level ozone," another common pollutant. That year saw several "moderate" air quality readings, especially in the Twin Cities metro area, but air reached "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels just five times.

So far this year, parts of northeastern Minnesota north of Duluth had an air quality alert for a combined 704 hours (nearly 30 days) as of Tuesday. A record was set for parts of Lake and Cook counties around the Greenwood fire for the longest continuous air quality alert: 11 days, 13 hours. And this year marked the first time all of Minnesota was under an air quality alert for more than one day.

As the Greenwood fire continues to burn, smoke may again reach those far from the forest, but the near-term forecast is promising.

"Smoke production has been minimal with the recent reduction in fire activity," the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program said. "Generally good air quality is expected across northern Minnesota."

Smoke from fires burning in the West may drift across the Midwest in coming days, according to a forecast from FireSmoke Canada.

If the air again reaches unhealthy levels, officials recommend limiting time and especially exertion outdoors, closing windows at home and in cars and paying attention to worsening cardiovascular symptoms.

"The season isn't over yet," Dix said.

