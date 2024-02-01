Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

An EPA assessment released last month showed that despite years of efforts to address nutrient contamination in the Upper Mississippi River Basin, including the Minnesota River, things are not getting better (Associated Press, Jan. 22). We can and must do better.

Striking the right balance between environmental responsibility and sustainable development is paramount for the well-being of our communities and the Minnesota River.

The EPA findings highlight a troubling reality for the Minnesota River. Urgent attention is required to address high nutrient levels from urban, suburban and agricultural runoff. The increased runoff not only impacts our local water quality but also imposes a significant financial burden on taxpayers. Costs associated with habitat degradation, dredging to maintain crucial ports in Savage and the downstream navigation channel, fortifying eroding riverbanks and enhancing levees to protect our communities from floods create a pressing financial strain on our community.

As stewards of the Minnesota River, the Lower Minnesota River Watershed District, on whose board I serve, participates in federal and state efforts to reduce nutrient pollution. However, the voluntary approach, while essential, is not sufficient. A blend of more fully enforcing current law, adding strategic regulations and increasing incentives for the agriculture industry to adopt best practices is essential. Comprehensive measures are needed to ensure that no one community disproportionately bears the burden of mitigating damages caused by past land management practices encouraged by state and federal agricultural policies.

State-level initiatives, such as Minnesota's "buffer law," represent commendable attempts to mitigate river pollution. Stronger measures, guided by a basin-wide perspective, are essential. A basin-wide strategy is crucial, ensuring that actions taken by each water management authority consider the cumulative impact on downstream homeowners, businesses and ecosystems.

Upstream drainage projects which do not consider flow volumes, flow rates and cumulative impacts to the downstream reaches, constitute a significant threat to the Minnesota River. This facilitates the conveyance of elevated water, sediment and nutrients into the river environment. Measures such as restoring natural storage in wetlands, creating innovative storage solutions, improving soil health, and implementing regenerative agricultural farming and suburban landscape practices are pivotal to managing excessive water, nutrients and sediment runoff.

Proactive measures within the Minnesota River Watershed can enhance natural water storage, ensuring responsible development that contributes to the overall health of the river. Cover crops and perennials, like Kernza and Camelina, are vital to enhance soil health. Widespread adoption requires tailored incentives, acknowledging the diversity within the farming community and offering financially viable solutions.

The critical state of the Minnesota River demands immediate attention. Addressing agriculture and municipal runoff, implementing stringent regulations, fostering public awareness and proactively managing upstream issues are imperative. Urgency is paramount in our collective responsibility to safeguard the Minnesota River.

Joseph Barisonzi is president of the Lower Minnesota River Watershed District. The opinions expressed here are solely his own.








