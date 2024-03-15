Minnesota returns state park to Dakota tribe

Gov. Walz signed the deeds to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community.  
Photos by Star Tribune
March 15, 2024 — 4:56pm

Carolyn Cavender Schommer, center, along with other tribal members, witnesses the signing of documents that officially marks the return of the state-owned land that was within the boundaries of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community (Pezihutazizi Oyate) at the Upper Sioux Community building in Granite Falls, Minn., on Friday.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen officially marks the return of the state-owned land that was within the boundaries of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community (Pezihutazizi Oyate).

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Sean Jensvold, brother of tribal Chair Kevin Jensvold weeps after the signing of documents that officially marks the return of the state-owned land that was within the boundaries of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community (Pezihutazizi Oyate).

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Tribal Chair Kevin Jensvold, center, drums and sings during a signing ceremony that officially marks the return of the state-owned land that was within the boundaries of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community (Pezihutazizi Oyate).

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Yelllow Medicine East High School students and tribal members stand for a song and prayer.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Tribal Chair Kevin Jensvold speaks after he signed documents that officially marks the return of the state-owned land that was within the boundaries of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community (Pezihutazizi Oyate).

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Minnesota state Rep. Zack Stephenson receives an honorary blanket and hugs after a signing ceremony.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

