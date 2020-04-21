The Minnesota Republican Party is canceling plans to hold an in-person state convention next month, moving instead to an online gathering in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan told Minnesota Public Radio News that it didn’t seem realistic for Republicans to gather as planned given the state’s stay-at-home order and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to limit exposure to large groups. The convention was set to take place in Rochester the weekend of May 15.

“I just didn’t see a scenario where we would be able to have 4,000 people gathered in an arena 11 days after the shelter-in-place is lifted, assuming it lifts on May 4th,” Carnahan told the station.

Under the new plan, delegates will meet virtually to make an endorsement in the U.S. Senate race and pick representatives to attend the Republican National Convention later this year. A state party spokeswoman confirmed the decision to the Star Tribune.

Both the GOP and DFL have grappled with how to conduct endorsements and other party business given restrictions on in-person gatherings. Local unit conventions, including upcoming endorsements for congressional races, are already being conducted online. The Minnesota DFL Party has not made a decision on its state convention, scheduled for the weekend of May 30. Both events typically take place before the June deadline for candidates to file for the state ballot.

In addition to endorsements and other party business, state and national conventions are an opportunity for political parties to energize and organize their supporters heading into an election.

The fate of the national conventions remains in the air. Democrats, set to meet in Milwaukee to officially nominate Joe Biden, have already moved their convention date from July to mid-August. The Republican National Convention is currently scheduled to take place in Charlotte starting Aug. 24.