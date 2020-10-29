MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,872 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most reported in a single day since the pandemic began and the fourth time this month daily cases eclipsed 2,000.

The state's health department also reported 32 deaths, three shy of the highest reported in a day and the second time this month single-day deaths climbed over 30. Minnesota's totals now stand at 142,311 total cases and 2,419 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

State health commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a media briefing Thursday that the surge in cases is not due to large-scale events but is being fueled by individual behavior.

"It's driven by literally thousands of seemingly small decisions people are making every day without realizing the full impact those decisions are having on families, their neighbors and their community," she said. "We're seeing that these small, everyday gatherings and activities are leading to infections that are then spreading into long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, businesses and more."

State officials said Thursday that case growth statewide had eclipsed 10% for the first time since July.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 5.42% on Oct. 14 to 7.4% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized increased by 42 on Thursday, bringing total hospitalizations to 685 patients — also a new high. Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator in community spread, and as case counts increase, more hospitalizations are expected in the coming weeks.

Kris Ehresmann, the state's infectious diseases director, said the White House's top advisor on the coronavirus Dr. Deborah Birx praised the state's effort to slow outbreaks in long-term care facilities earlier in the pandemic during a visit to Minnesota over the weekend. But after 186 new cases in long-term care facilities on Tuesday alone amid the surge statewide, state officials are urging people to continue to help mitigate community transmission.

"This shows that even with the good work that's taken place, even with the flood walls we've built up, if the waters rise high enough we'll still have big problems," she said.