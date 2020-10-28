Minnesota health officials reported 1,916 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 new deaths on Wednesday as case growth continues to rise statewide.
The new numbers put Minnesota's total cases since the pandemic began at 139,444 and brings total deaths to 2,387.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,262 on Oct. 13 to 1,715 on Monday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Case counts statewide jumped over 2,000 three times in the past two weeks.
Neighboring states continue to see the highest per capita case growth in the nation with more than 1,200 new cases per 100,000 people in both North Dakota and South Dakota in the past 14 days.
