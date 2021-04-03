Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to rise.

At least 1,770,290 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,129,863 — 20.3% of the state's population — have completed their vaccinations.

So far, 526,267 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department on Saturday reported 11 additional deaths from complications of COVID-19, four of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

Minnesota has recorded 6,875 COVID-19 fatalities since the first virus death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began stood at 27,553 on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Janet Moore • 612-673-7752