Minnesota has reported its first COVID-19 death in a child amid a continued rise in cases of the infectious disease among children and young adults.

No details were released about the death — one of four reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health — other than it involved someone in the 0-5 age range from Clay County. Of the 1,545 COVID-19 deaths so far in the pandemic in Minnesota, two have involved people in the 20 to 29 age range. But none until now had involved anyone 19 or younger.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by infection with a novel coronavirus. Risk increases with age or underlying health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. People 70 or older only make up 10% of the state’s known COVID-19 cases, but 81% of the deaths.

Even so, health officials have warned that COVID-19 can pose risks to younger people, including breathing and other health complications. Last week, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said there had been children hospitalized for COVID-19.

“We’ve seen children hospitalized and we’ve seen some children in intensive care,” she said.

The state also has reported at least 13 cases of multisystem inflammatory system in children, a condition that affects multiple organs and appears tied to earlier infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The COVID-19 case count in Minnesota reached 47,107, including the addition of 922 cases reported on Monday. That is one of the highest single-day totals reported in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

Cases among children and young adults have fueled the increase in cases in the state over the past month. State health officials are concerned that cases among this lower-risk population could eventually spread to people at greater risks of complications or deaths due to their ages or underlying health status, a factor in deciding whether to open schools to in-person classes.

Hospitalizations have increased in Minnesota over the past week — with 247 people admitted for COVID-19 on Monday and 115 of them needing intensive care. That is well below the peak of 606 hospitalizations in the state during the first COVID-19 wave on May 29, but above the low of 227 reported on July 10.