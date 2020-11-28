Minnesota is reporting 45 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 9,000 coronavirus cases in an unusual release Saturday that covers two days worth of data.

The report from the Minnesota Department of Health came one day after the state for the first time saw more than 100 deaths reported within a 24-hour period.

With the latest figures, Minnesota has now seen 304,023 positive cases, 16,423 hospitalizations and 3,521 deaths since the pandemic arrive here in March.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 23 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,378 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s two-day count of 9,040 new cases came on a low volume of 36,601 newly completed tests, according to the Star Tribune’s coronavirus tracker.

Minnesota did not plan to update its dashboard for hospital capacity on Saturday, but the Star Tribune tracker shows 380 new admissions reported over the two-day period. The one-day figures on each of the last three Saturdays were 283, 271 and 201 new admissions.

Daily reports of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 22,292 positive cases — up by more than 200 cases from last week. More than 257,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.