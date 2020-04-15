MINNEAPOLIS — Eight more Minnesota residents have died of COVID-19, while the state's total of confirmed cases has climbed above 1,800, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The deaths raised the state's total to 87 from the coronavirus. The department also reported 114 new confirmed cases to increase Minnesota's total to 1,809.

As of Wednesday, 197 patients were hospitalized with the disease, an increase of 20 from Tuesday, while 93 of them were in intensive care, a jump of 18. But 940 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.

Health officials caution that the state's total of actual cases is likely much higher because most patients don't qualify for testing. The state health lab and private labs had run 40,242 tests in Minnesota as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, nonessential business have inundated Gov. Tim Walz's administration with requests to open their doors again as a stay-at-home order continues because of the pandemic.

Walz recently extended that order until at least May 4, but said he and his administration would look at exemptions for more businesses over the coming weeks. State officials will come up with requirements for social distancing, hygiene and public health. An estimated 80% of Minnesota jobs are in essential fields that are still operating. And Walz has granted additional business exemptions such as lawn care.

Brenda Brinkman already has her plan for her business, Amazing Alterations in Anoka.

A customer's first stop would be at a hand-washing station. Sales staff would wear masks and sanitize in between fittings. And customers would wait in their cars for their appointments, she told the Star Tribune for a story published Wednesday.