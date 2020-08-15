Health officials in Minnesota reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 6 new deaths.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by about 62, a decrease of nearly 9%.
The six deaths reported Saturday were all among people 70 or older, with three in their 70s and three in their 80s. Four of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Over the course of the pandemic, 64,413 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 89% of those people have fully recovered, but 1,699 have died and 5,257 have active infections. There are currently 307 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
