Minnesota rounded up on Wednesday to a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 61%, bringing it closer to its 70% trigger for ending its mask mandate and shielding more people against a pandemic that has caused 7,255 deaths and 590,436 known infections in the state.

The latest pandemic totals include 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday along with 919 more infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

Minnesota's goal is based on the percentage of people who have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The current rate of 60.7% amounts to nearly 2.7 million eligible people 16 and older — and includes nearly 2.2 million people who have completed the one- or two-dose series.

The progress leaves Minnesota 410,485 first doses short of its 70% goal, which health officials believe will further reduce the number of infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to end Minnesota's public indoor mask mandate on July 1, or sooner if Minnesota reaches its vaccination goal.

The governor on Tuesday acknowledged that progress has slowed — the state was seeing a percentage point increase every three days a week ago, but that has dropped to four days.

"This is the time to work," said Walz, commending businesses and health care organizations that have offered easier access and incentives for vaccination.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to people 18 and older, while the Pfizer vaccine age cutoff was dropped from 16 to 12 earlier this week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Guidance for administering the vaccine to this younger age group is expected Wednesday from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Minnesota has seen declining infections and hospital admissions over the last four weeks, as a third wave of COVID-19 activity recedes. The 15 deaths reported Wednesday included only one resident of a long-term care facility — a sign of vaccine effectiveness because these residents were prioritized for initial vaccine doses earlier this winter.

The deaths included a Dakota County resident in the 40 to 44 year age range. There have been 97 total COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota involving people younger than 45.

