Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday in Minnesota, bringing the state's total in August so far to 94 — nearly doubling the July total of 53 and reflecting the continued threat of the pandemic despite vaccination progress.

A highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a new COVID-19 wave over the past two months, dashing hopes earlier in the summer of an end to the pandemic that prompted Minnesota leaders to lift a statewide mask mandate and social distancing requirements.

The state on Tuesday reported 3,882 more coronavirus infections, reflecting COVID-19 activity over the three-day weekend, and an increase in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing to 6.6%.

State health officials encouraged unvaccinated people to seek shots, because all three available COVID-19 vaccines have shown strong protection against severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday lauded the availability of vaccine at the Minnesota State Fair, where more than 1,100 visitors have already received their shots along with a $100 gift card incentive.

Minnesota's first dose vaccination rate is now 70.5% among eligible people 12 and older, and almost 60% in the entire population.

"Don't miss this opportunity," Walz said in a statement. "If you're already going to be at the State Fair, get your shot and get your cash."

RN Yvonne Akufongwe gave Patricia Bonilla her first Pfizer vaccine as Bonilla’s 3-year-old son watched at a community vaccination clinic in St. Paul last week.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in August so far remains lower than earlier in the pandemic. There were at least 261 COVID-19 deaths in the state this April, at the peak of this spring's COVID-19 wave, and at least 1,768 COVID-19 deaths last December — Minnesota's deadliest month in the pandemic.

Last week's federal COVID-19 state profile report ranked Minnesota with the third lowest rate of new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., and the 11th lowest rate of new infections.

State health officials remain concerned about the impact of group gatherings and events, along with the start of school, in fueling more viral spread. Seven outbreaks of three or more infections among unrelated people have been identified at fairs or festivals so far in August, along with 17 in July. Fifteen outbreaks at weddings in Minnesota have been identified over the past two months.

Tuesday's figures raised Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 7,811 COVID-19 deaths and 649,964 diagnosed coronavirus infections. More than 35,000 Minnesotans have been admitted with COVID-19 to hospitals in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals in Minnesota have reported a lack of bed space in the latest wave — with 589 people with COVID-19 taking up inpatient beds in the state as of Monday. Traumas, surgeries, strokes and an unusual summer surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have combined to fill up space in Minnesota hospitals, which are reporting that 93% of intensive care beds are full.

