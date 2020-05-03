Minnesota reported 435 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 24 deaths, as the state continued on a pace of adding several hundred new cases of the illness a day.

State officials have set aggressive goals for ramping up coronavirus testing in the state, while warning the public to expect increasing numbers of confirmed cases each day as surveillance efforts expand.

Hospitals and state public-health officials have been completing more than 3,000 tests per day since Thursday. The numbers the Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday included 3,323 tests in the 24-hour period that ended at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly 83,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. All but 13,000 of them were done by private hospitals and laboratories, though all positive test results are reported to the state.

COVID-19 is cased by a novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, first reported late last year in China. Dramatic public health efforts aimed at limiting its spread have led to widespread closures of schools, workplaces and public areas, and caused more than 30 million Americans to seek federal jobless benefits in the past six weeks.

All told, Minnesota has had 6,663 cases of COVID-19 confirmed with testing since the first case was diagnosed just over eight weeks ago in the state. Of those, 3,015 cases, or 45%, have returned to health and no longer need to remain isolated.

Minnesota surpassed 400 deaths on Sunday, as the new deaths brough the death toll to 419. Of those, 338 people who died -- just over 80% -- were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is a developing story.