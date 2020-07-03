Minnesota added 423 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its statewide tally on Friday, and eight additional deaths caused by the viral respiratory condition.

The state has had 37,624 confirmed cases of the illness since March 5, including roughly 32,000 who have been released from self-isolation. Minnesota has seen a slowly increasing average number of new daily diagnoses since mid-June, as more young people contract the virus and the median age of infection drops.

The proportion of patient specimens testing positive for the virus — about 3.7% — has been gradually rising along with the overall increase in testing in Minnesota. The data released Friday included the results of 13,783 new tests, marking the fourth consecutive day of more than 10,000 tests.

The rate of death from COVID-19 has remained largely flat in Minnesota.

On Friday, the eight deaths reported by the Minnesota Health Department were enough to cause the 7-day average to move up slightly, from seven per day to eight. The average daily death toll had remained at seven deaths for the past week, after falling from a high of 25 on June 2.

Seven of the eight people whose deaths were recorded Friday lived in long-term care facilities, and all were at least 60 years old.