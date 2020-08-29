Four more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 1,000 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 1,017 new coronavirus infections, according to data released Saturday morning, on a volume of about 17,102 completed tests.

The state reported a net increase of 1,154 cases Thursday — the largest one-day tally during the pandemic — but the count was inflated by delayed results from one lab. Saturday’s figure, however, was not inflated by delayed results, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. It stands as the second highest one-day tally for new cases in Minnesota.

Over the past week, the state’s seven-day average has been about 770 new cases per day on a volume of about 14,783 tests.

The numbers released Saturday show 313 patients were hospitalized, compared with 301 at Friday’s data release; 134 patients required intensive care, compared with 137 ICU patients Friday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been relatively steady in recent weeks. The counts remain well below peaks in late May of more than 600 hospitalized patients and about 260 in the ICU.

Photo by Shari Gross:Hien Bui, an EMT with M Health Fairview and registered nurse, administered a COVID-19 test during a free testing event at New Salem Baptist Church in Minneapolis recently.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for all four of the deaths newly announced by the Health Department. Statewide, 1,814 people have died from the disease, including 1,337 deaths in long-term care or assisted-living residents.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, hospital stays have been required in 6,411 cases.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.

Numbers published Saturday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday.

