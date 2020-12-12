Minnesota is reporting 67 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 4,400 coronavirus cases, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

The latest numbers pushed the seven-day rolling average for new cases to 4,302, which is the lowest reading since early November, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

Health officials said Friday they are waiting to see more numbers before drawing conclusions about the potential for more spread following Thanksgiving holiday travel and gatherings. Even though daily case numbers continue to be lower than November's peak, health officials said daily case counts remain quite high.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 37 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,856 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 375,398 positive cases, 19,428 hospitalizations and 4,359 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 4,447 new cases came on a volume of 50,366 newly completed tests. With the latest numbers, the seven-day rolling average for the share of tests coming back positive is about 9%, according to the Star Tribune's tracker.

The tracker shows 177 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday, pulling the seven-day average down from one week ago. Daily reports of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 28,052 positive cases. More than 335,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions. It can cause serious illness in younger people as well — eight of the deaths announced Saturday were in people under the age of 65.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

