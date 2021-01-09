Minnesota is reporting 2,489 new coronavirus cases and 43 more deaths due to complications of COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

Meanwhile, health officials reported the statewide tally for vaccines administered jumped significantly by more than 15,000 in the latest data release, for a total 119,744 doses thus far. State officials have said reporting delays mean daily figures understate the total for doses administered.

The state count doesn't include vaccinations at federal facilities that have their own supplies.

On coronavirus infections, the figures released Saturday pushed the seven-day rolling average for new cases down slightly to about 2,369, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

Although seven-day averages have been trending up over the past week or so, they're down considerably from November's peak, which included an average of more than 7,000 cases per day at one point.

Health officials are watching for a potential uptick in cases following holiday travel at the end of December, but they've also said it's still too early for drawing conclusions.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 21 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,626 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 434,413 positive cases, 22,699 hospitalizations and 5,663 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 2,489 new cases came on a volume of 42,434 newly completed tests.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 82 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday, pulling the seven-day average down slightly from Friday's report. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

The volume of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds continues to be well shy of last year's peak.

"While hospitalizations have decreased in the past month, it is important for Minnesotans to know that we are not out of the woods," said Dr. Rahul Koranne, chief executive of the Minnesota Hospital Association, in a Friday statement.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 33,805 positive cases. More than 412,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions. It can cause serious illness in younger people as well — five of the deaths announced Saturday were in people under the age of 65.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

