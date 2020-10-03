Fourteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 1,400 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 1,434 new coronavirus infections, according to data released Saturday morning, on a volume of nearly 29,500 completed tests.

As of Friday, the state’s seven-day average was about 1,025 new cases per day on a daily volume of about 23,373 tests. The pandemic has now had 102,787 cases reported in Minnesota.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 10 of the deaths newly announced by the Health Department. Statewide, 2,073 people have died from the disease, including 1,482 deaths in long-term care or assisted-living residents.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, hospital stays have been required in 7,846 cases.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.

Numbers published Saturday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday.