Fourteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and 918 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Wednesday.

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health also suggest the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions were stabilizing across the state last week — the most recent time period with complete data.

After adjusting for corrections to earlier cases counts, Minnesota saw a net increase of 911 new coronavirus infections, according to the data released Wednesday morning, on a volume of nearly 13,473 completed tests.

Both numbers are relatively low compared with recent readings. The state as of Tuesday was seeing a seven-day average of about 1,042 new cases per day on a daily volume of about 23,642 tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported a total of 106,651 confirmed cases.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for nine of the deaths newly announced by the Health Department. Statewide, 2,101 people have died from the disease, including 1,497 deaths in long-term care or assisted-living residents.

Last Wednesday, Minnesota was averaging about 55 new hospital admissions per day for COVID-19 — up significantly from averages in early September, but off slightly from the recent peak at the end of last month. During the first half of September, the state consistently saw an average of fewer than 40 new hospital admissions per day. More recent readings on hospital admissions aren’t yet possible due to incomplete data.

A state dashboard on Wednesday indicated 1,073 ICU beds were in use across the state out of a statewide total of 1,222 ICU beds.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, hospital stays have been required in 8,089 cases.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.

Numbers published Wednesday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Tuesday.