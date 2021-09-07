Twelve more COVID-19 deaths and 2,088 more coronavirus infections were reported Tuesday in Minnesota, which is experiencing a fourth pandemic wave despite roughly 60% of state residents receiving vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported the identification over the past week of 3,260 more coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated individuals — raising the state's total of breakthrough infections to 15,819.

The breakthrough infection total includes 957 people who were hospitalized and 93 COVID-19 deaths. Some of the people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 while others were admitted for unrelated reasons and had mild or asymptomatic infections discovered through routine testing.

While COVID-19 remains a risk in vaccinated individuals, health officials have encouraged people to seek shots because studies have shown that the vaccine dramatically reduces the odds of severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. The rate of breakthrough infections out of more than 3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans is 0.52% and the rate of breakthrough COVID-19 deaths is 0.003%.

Minnesota on Tuesday reported a first-dose vaccination rate of 70.9% among eligible state residents 12 and older, and a rate of 59.8% for the entire state population. The actual rate is higher, though, because the state count doesn't include shots administered by federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service.

Tuesday's pandemic update raised Minnesota's totals to 657,492 known coronavirus infections and 7,856 COVID-19 deaths. The update included the COVID-19 death of a Ramsey County resident in the 40 to 44 age range. That is the 120th COVID-19 death involving someone younger than 45 in the state, where 87% of the deaths have involved senior citizens.

Tuesday's update included pandemic totals through 4 a.m. last Friday. Wednesday's update will cover COVID-19 figures over the Labor Day Weekend.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744