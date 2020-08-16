ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's death to 1,706 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Of the new deaths, six were in long-term care or assisted living facilities while one was in a private home.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 754 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 65,152.
A total of 290 patients were currently hospitalized as of Sunday, including 152 in intensive care units. That's down from 307 total hospitalizations on Saturday, including 140 in intensive care.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on 'The Crown'
"The Crown" has found its Princess Diana.
Variety
Wisconsin reports 685 newly confirmed COVID cases, 1 death
Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 685 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one additional death.
Variety
Minnesota records 7 new COVID deaths, 754 new cases
Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's death to 1,706 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
National
Georgia governor allows local mask mandates, with limits
Georgia's governor, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, has signed a new executive order that allows local governments to enact mask requirements to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
National
The Latest: Lebanon reports record high number of new cases
Lebanon, still grappling with the aftermath of the Aug. 4 blast that killed 180 people and wounded thousands, has registered a record daily number of coronavirus infections, with 439 people contracting the virus and six fatalities.