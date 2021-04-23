MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota recorded its 100th traffic death of the year on Wednesday, marking the earliest point in a year that the total has hit triple-digits since 2016.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday near Alexandria, bringing the statewide count to at least 102 as of Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety, 20 more people have died on the roads than at the same point last year.

Speeding and alcohol were a factor in 60% of the deaths. The fatalities include 82 motorists, 11 pedestrians, two bicyclists and two motorcyclists.

Preliminary reports show 394 people died on Minnesota roads in 2020, up from 364 in 2019.