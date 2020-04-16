More than $1 billion in federal relief money has arrived for Minnesota state government to use toward its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The money was received Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz’s office said, and represents half of what Minnesota is so far slated to receive from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Besides the balance pledged to Minnesota, state officials also are awaiting instruction from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on how the money is to be spent, Walz’s office said late Wednesday.

“The state is providing critical funding to hospitals, public health departments, and first responders ... amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said in a statement announcing the money’s arrival.

Minnesota is expected to receive $2.187 billion through the federal fund, with part of it directed to local governments.

The remaining balance of the payment amounts due to Minnesota will be paid no later than April 24.