Roughly 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, more than a month after Gov. Tim Walz's initial July 1 goal but still before the peak of a fourth pandemic wave in the state.

Walz thanked Minnesotans for getting shots and reducing the threat of viral spread in the state and urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. A fast-spreading delta coronavirus variant has caused an uptick in COVID-19 levels in Minnesota, where the positivity rate of diagnostic testing has risen from 1.1% to 5.1% over the past month and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased from 90 to 377.

"While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so," Walz said in a statement. "It will save lives."

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 1,318 more coronavirus infections, raising pandemic totals in the state to 7,723 deaths and 623,527 infections. Seven of the newly reported deaths involved senior citizens — who have suffered 88% of Minnesota's fatalities in the pandemic — while the eighth involved a Hennepin County resident in the 40 to 44 age range.

Walz set the 70% July 1 vaccination goal for people 16 and older in early May — shortly before the age range for the Pfizer version of the vaccine was lowered to 12. Overall, more than 3.2 million people 12 and older have received at least first doses in Minnesota — amounting to 68.6% of the eligible population.

Clinical trials are underway, but vaccine availability for people younger than 12 isn't expected until later this fall at the earliest. Minnesota is offering a $100 incentive for new vaccine recipients and has seen a resurgence in people receiving shots. Walz's announcement on Thursday said the number of first-dose vaccinations per week has increased 129% from a month ago.

Genomic sequencing of a sampling of recent positive COVID-19 cases has found the delta variant in 90% of specimens, indicating that it is the dominant coronavirus strain circulating in Minnesota. While it is unclear if the variant causes more severe illness, it has been shown to create much higher viral loads in the people it infects, making them much more likely to spread the virus to others.

