Minnesota rallies in the 2nd half to down Yale 59-56

Dawson Garcia scored 24 points and Brennan Rigsby scored 15 points and Minnesota managed to survive Yale for a 59-56 win on Saturday.

November 17, 2024 at 1:41AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored 24 points and Brennan Rigsby scored 15 points and Minnesota managed to survive Yale for a 59-56 win on Saturday.

Minnesota has won three of its first four games for the third straight year.

Garcia made a jump shot to tie it at 50 with 4:28 left, and less than a minute later his two free throws gave Minnesota the lead for good.

John Poulakidas got Yale (2-3) within 54-53 with 2:31 left but the Bulldogs couldn't get closer. Poulakidas scored 21 points and reserve Isaac Celiscar 11 for Yale.

Yale led 29-19 at halftime as it capitalized on Minnesota's 8-of-27 shooting including 1 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc.

