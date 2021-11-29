Minnesota (5-0) vs. Pittsburgh (2-4)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Pittsburgh. Minnesota is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Pittsburgh lost 87-77 to Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Golden Gophers are led by Payton Willis and Jamison Battle. Willis has averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Battle has recorded 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by sophomores John Hugley and Femi Odukale, who are scoring 14.3 and 13.2 per game, respectively.POTENT PAYTON: Willis has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 52.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Gophers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 40 of 64 field goals (62.5 percent) across its past three contests while Minnesota has assists on 33 of 85 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Panthers have averaged 24 foul shots per game this season.

