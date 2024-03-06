Minnesota Timberwolves (43-19, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (35-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves face Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 20-12 at home. Indiana averages 123.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 20-11 on the road. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.5%). The Timberwolves average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 11.0 per game the Pacers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 127-109 on Dec. 17, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 40 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points and 11.3 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Josh Minott: day to day (illness), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.