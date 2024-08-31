Sports

Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Sky (11-20, 5-12 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (23-9, 14-5 Western Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 31, 2024 at 6:10AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts Chicago Sky aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Lynx are 14-3 on their home court. Minnesota averages 23.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Courtney Williams with 5.4.

The Sky are 7-8 on the road. Chicago has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 70-62 on June 30. Kayla McBride scored 16 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Lynx.

Chennedy Carter is averaging 17.2 points for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

