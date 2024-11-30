Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)
Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Bethune-Cookman
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Golden Gophers take on Bethune-Cookman.
The Golden Gophers have gone 5-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.
Minnesota averages 62.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 75.4 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Gophers.
Brayon Freeman is averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats.
