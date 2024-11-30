Sports

Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)

November 30, 2024 at 8:45AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Golden Gophers take on Bethune-Cookman.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Minnesota averages 62.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 75.4 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

