Minnesota Public Radio's award-winning arts reporter Marianne Combs announced her resignation from MPR News on Monday morning, saying its management covered for an on-air personality at sister station 89.3 the Current accused of repeated sexual misconduct toward women and girls.

"My editors have failed to move forward on the story," Combs said in a resignation letter she posted on Twitter, pointing to months of reporting that MPR management declined to make public.

"In that time, I gathered testimony from eight women who say that he sexually manipulated and psychologically abused them," Combs continued. "Their experiences span fifteen years and describe a man who preyed on younger, sexually inexperienced women."

"These women encountered him while he was working at other local radio stations; they are concerned that he is now using his status as a DJ at The Current to attract and further torment young women."

Combs did not name the man.

Combs claimed that MPR News' legal team cleared her story, but the editors still refused to air it.

"They described him as 'a real creep,' but worried that airing a story about his behavior would invite a lawsuit," she said.

"While the editors have not gone so far as to cancel the story, they have shown such a complete lack of leadership that I no longer have any confidence they will handle the story appropriately."

Combs was named journalist of the year by the Society of Professional Journalists in June for her coverage of sexual abuse cases at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis. SPJ said of Combs in its award, "It was obvious that she put a ton of work and compassion into finding and interviewing her subjects and asking them to talk about a sensitive subject."

MPR management has not yet commented on Combs' resignation.

In 2018, MPR prominently severed ties with its flagship personality, "A Prairie Home Companion's" Garrison Keillor, after investigating "dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents" involving the host.

On Friday, Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media also faced a public relations crisis for firing one of its only Black on-air personalities, classical music host Garrett McQueen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

