Fatma Abumousa was glued to her phone as the awful details trickled in about the latest Israeli airstrike.

First, it was confirmed the bombing took place in her family's neighborhood in southern Gaza. Then, that it was her family's four-story home. The details came piece by piece, posted on social media by local journalists and activists who go to bombing sites to film and report who was killed.

Then came what she most feared: a post listing the bombing victims' names, including five of her relatives.

"I start to see my family names, my sister," said Abumousa, 41, trailing off as she started crying during an interview from her home in Blaine.

"She collapsed and had to sit down," her husband, Jehad Adwan, recalled. "She couldn't get up."

Abumousa's five relatives were killed by two consecutive rockets that hit the family's home in the Khan Younis refugee camp around noon Sunday. They included Abumousa's sister-in-law Heba, 42, her sister's two sons, ages 8 and 18, another 6-year-old nephew, and a 43-year-old cousin. At least eight others in the home were injured by the rockets.

Hmaid Abumousa, center, 18, was one of five people killed in an airstrike on his family’s home in Gaza Oct. 14.

The fighting on the other side of the world in Gaza is leaving a brutal impact in Minnesota. Local families of Israelis, including relatives of a former St. Paul teacher, and Palestinians are mourning for those killed.

The airstrikes were part of Israel's retaliation to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza and is designated a terrorist group by the U.S. Hamas militants crossed the border and killed hundreds of Israeli residents of nearby settlements. They burned families alive in their homes, slaughtered about 200 young people attending a music festival, took an estimated 200 hostages and fired thousands of rockets. In total they killed at least 1,400 Israelis.

Israel declared war against Hamas, and fired thousands of retaliatory rockets across Gaza. So far more than 3,700 Palestinians have been killed, and Israel cut off the water, medicine and electricity it supplies to Gaza.

Adwan, a nursing professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato and a Palestinian refugee who grew up in Gaza, said it has been hard to focus on work with the turmoil in his homeland. His wife moved from Gaza to Minnesota three years ago, and the two now have a 21-month-old son.

Photos showed that the airstrike in Gaza pierced the roof of the family's home and traveled down into the third floor of the building, knocking out the upper walls but not collapsing the building.

The cousin who died, Hani Madhoun, had fled northern Gaza and was staying at their family's house when he was killed. He was downstairs when the first bombing hit, and had rushed upstairs to check for injuries when he was killed by the second bomb.

Adwan, 54, said he's angered by the bombing due to it being in the south, where Israel had instructed Gazans to flee to in order to avoid additional attacks.

"It's like a fish tank and you're just shooting through, knowing, more probable than not, you're going to harm civilians, and that is a war crime," he said.

The 18-year-old boy killed, Hmaid Abumousa, had just finished high school and hoped to become a computer engineer, Adwan said.

"He was a brilliant young man who had a huge future and was very talented in every meaning of the word," his uncle said. "All that was cut short."

Heba, the boy's mother, wrote novels and poetry, Adwan said. Two of her other children were injured by the rockets.

Abumousa said she's been unable to sleep much, usually only one or two hours at a time.

"I want to hear their voices and be assured that they're safe, I want to be with them," she said.

The previous night, airstrikes had hit in Adwan's southern hometown of Rafah, he added.

"It was so close to where my brothers and sisters live less than half a mile away," he said.

Before the interview earlier this week, Adwan was watching Al Jazeera coverage of the aftermath of an explosion that killed hundreds at the hospital where he completed his nursing training long ago. Hamas alleged it was an Israeli attack, but Israel denied that and said it was a failed Hamas rocket that hit the hospital.

Asked his opinion on Hamas, Adwan said he doesn't support "any of the Palestinian factions."

Throughout each day, he picks up tragic news about what's happened in his hometown and to his friends.

He recently found out a friend who owned a cat café in Gaza had her apartment building leveled. The woman living there escaped before it was bombed, but the cats were in her apartment and didn't make it out when evacuation orders came, he said.

"She didn't have anything to carry her children or to carry the cats, so she left the cats behind," he said.

The couple noted it has been a challenge to get updates on the surviving family in the hospital because of internet or power outages.

"My brother just tried to call me on Messenger before the internet went out, said we probably have minutes, but then when I saw it it was too late," he said.

Similar to his wife, Adwan said he wishes he were still in Gaza.

"I said the other day I'd rather be home and die with my brothers and sisters than being here and just crying all day and feeling helpless and powerless," he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, some nearby friends who are also from Gaza stopped by the house to bring food and grieve with the family.